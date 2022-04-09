The first day of the CrossFit Team Quarterfinals competition ends, in which 5 Spanish teams participate.

If you dispute online and have a duration of 3 days, ending on Sunday.

Spanish teams participating:

crossfit zarautz: Ione Tainta, Nienke van Overveld, Alexander Anasagasti and Pablo Cazalis.

Vilanova Jungle CrossFit: Bea Allo, Nerea Oya, Alex Miura and Daniel Soler.

I am CrossFit: Celia Fernández, Eli Casado, Jaime Rozalen and Carlos Casado.

CrossFit Mechanics: Carmen Sánchez, Beatriz Montoya, Ignacio Reche and José Joaquín Vargas.

The CrossFit Tables: Lola Guillén, Natalia Paz, Miguel Gutiérrez and Pablo Collado.

Teams eliminated before starting

CrossFit Ponferrada: Sara A. Fndez, Helena Avendaño, Aniol Ekai and Martín Cuervo

The CrossFit Tables: Rocío Blanco, Patricia Rodríguez, Fernando Martín and Javier González

Both teams did not meet some of the criteria of the competition to be able to team up.

Athletes must live within 100 miles of the affiliated box and may be required to provide formal evidence to prove it, such as a utility bill, driver’s license, etc.

Or even review other evidence like social media posts, whiteboard images, workout tracking software, etc. to check that the athletes train regularly at the affiliate location.

Results after the first day of Quarterfinals by team:

3.- CrossFit Zarautz

16.- Vilanova Jungle CrossFit

30.- CrossFit Mechanics

➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖

41.- The CrossFit Tables

47.- I am CrossFit

The results may vary, I advise you to follow us on Telegram to be aware of all the news of CrossFit in Spanish.

In Europe the cut to advance to the Semifinals is in position 40 of a total. There are a total of 54 teams participating.