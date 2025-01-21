Although its effects have already been noticeable for days on the Peninsula, with a hundred incidents in Andalusiathe truth is that the Storm Garoé will not enter our country until this Wednesday. It will be at noon this day when this storm, which has been bringing rain and wind since this Monday, makes an appearance and hits Spanish soil. He will do it first through the western peninsula, hitting Extremadura, western Andalusia and Galicia hard and then spreading throughout the country.

However, as they assure from eltiempo.esalthough its effects will also reach the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands this Wednesday, they will do so in a very weakened way so Very light rains can be expected in this area which, if they occur, will be in isolation. On the other hand, cloudy skies and precipitation will persist in the rest of the country, especially due to the open or ‘rainy’ winds, That is, southerly winds that make the rains even more abundant.

Given this scenario, many territories maintain rain alerts for this Wednesday. It is the case of Huelva and Seville, where orange notices are activatedbut also from Cádiz, Cáceres, Badajoz, Ávila and Salamanca, where the notices are yellow. The Canary Islands also remain on alert, where this Wednesday, in addition to the rain, the coastal phenomenawith strong winds and waves of between four and five meters.

The gusts of winds will also hit strongly in the rest of the Peninsula, especially on the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes. Thus, 72 km/h can be reached in the north of Castilla y León or 80 km/h in Andalusia.

With Garoé, in addition, the temperatures will soften due to the temperate air masses that this phenomenon brings with it. In this way, it is expected that 18 or 20 degrees will be exceeded in the Guadalquivir valley, on the Andalusian coast, on the Mediterranean coast, in the Canary Islands and in the Balearic Islands, with temperatures that can reach exactly 24 degrees in Almería, Granada. either Murcia.

In the rest of the Peninsula, the thermometers will also present values ​​above the season, with an atmosphere more spring than winter. The frosts, therefore, will be restricted to the mountainous areas, without significant snow events occurring even though they did occur at the beginning of the week. This time, these will be restricted to the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian Mountains, with levels between 1,700-2000 meters.

The rains will weaken on Thursday

Come Thursday, the rains will continue in many parts of the country and especially in Extremadura, in the south of Ávila and in the west of Andalusia. With this, after four days of rain they can accumulate more than 220 liters per square meter in Cáceres and about 160 in the western part of Andalusia. Despite this, having made landfall on Wednesday, the truth is that the storm will have already been weakeningso during this day the rainfall will decrease during the day.





However, this does not indicate the end of instability, since New fronts will continue to arrive on Friday of rain to the Peninsula. During this day a new Atlantic front will actually arrive that will enter Galician territory and advance through the northwest of the peninsula. This will also be associated with another storm, Éowyn, located in the British Isles.

Furthermore, another different front expected this saturday and, another same one, for this Sunday, both also coming from Éowyn. Both will spread rain across large areas of the peninsular territory, so stability will not arrive again until next week.

More than a hundred incidents in Andalusia

While waiting for Garoé’s arrival this Wednesday, the truth is that their fronts have been leaving a trail of incidents since this Monday. The strongest has occurred in Andalusia, where The 112 emergency service has already attended to a hundred incidents. 64 of them have occurred in Huelva and 34 in Seville, although they have also reached the province of Córdoba.





Most of them have been about flooding of roads and highwaysas well as basements and ground floors of homes and businesses. In fact, nine people had to be evacuated from their homes this Monday in Huelva and another also had to be rescued from their vehicle. In the province of Huelva, likewise, rainfall has conditioned five roads and in Seville five others have been affected. Furthermore, in Huelva the rains have also forced train circulation to be cut between the towns of San Juan del Puerto and Niebla due to the large accumulation of water on the tracks.

Likewise, it is worth noting that the Ministry of the Presidency of Andalusia raised this Monday the Emergency Plan for the Risk of Floods in Andalusia (PERI) to emergency phase, operational situation 1. Twenty localities did the same with their Territorial Local Emergency Plan (Ptel). For this reason, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has asked for “a lot of caution” these days and “avoid unnecessary travel” until the rainfall stops.