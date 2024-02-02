Yle: a drug with an anabolic effect was found in Kamila Valieva’s doping test

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive doping test contained three other drugs, in addition to the banned trimetazidine. The Finnish broadcasting company became aware of this Yle.

According to the source, hypoxene and L-carnitine, as well as an unspecified drug with an anabolic effect, were found in Valieva’s sample. It is emphasized that their use is not prohibited by the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). However, the organization is considering banning the anabolic drug.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) suspended Valieva for four years. The period of suspension starts on December 25, 2021. The athlete was deprived of gold for winning the team tournament at the 2022 Olympic Games as part of the Russian team. In addition, she was left without the Russian and European champion titles.

The doping scandal surrounding Valieva unfolded during the Beijing Olympics. Traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found in the skater's sample from December 2021.