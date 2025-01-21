Rarely do you see a team play so well, even though you may lose due to accidents, the competitiveness and the level of the rival. Understanding that playing well is not only being brilliant, it is not only being accurate. The best possible team is the one that does everything necessary so that everything goes in its favor. And that is what Benfica did yesterday. Two penalties and an own goal should never tarnish a team’s game.

The football that I like the most is the one in which you don’t know where the offensive part begins and where the defensive part begins. Your defensive performance is key to your offensive ability and offense is part of your defensive level. Yesterday, the distance between the lines, which was very short, allowed Barcelona, ​​with the exception of a few minutes in the first half, to be unable to settle safely in the opposite field. Any lost ball was the start of an attacking play by the Portuguese. We could say that Benfica fulfilled its defensive task perfectly, but it understood that this not only saved it from the danger of Barcelona’s attack, but also projected its offensive game.

Once they had the ball, they went on the attack with great intensity. And that projection was generated in the most efficient way. In sport, when you have to compete, it is just as important to put your strengths on the table as it is to do so by trying to exploit your opponent’s weaknesses. The ideal attacking play met all the requirements to face Barcelona, ​​except the last one. The development had to exploit the Barça offside system and had to have the best defensive component of an attack, which is to end up finishing in the rival area. Thus avoiding any theft from Barcelona.

Benfica players mourn after Barça’s epic comeback in Lisbon MIGUEL A. LOPES / EFE

Their anti-offside system was brilliant. The forwards held on to the midfield line, where there is no offside. The pass that was projected to the player was never vertical but diagonal, fulfilling several objectives. On the one hand, the player who can project himself into space sees all rival defenders.

Furthermore, when a team starts an attacking play, the defending opponent tries to narrow the space towards that wing, so the player who will receive the cross pass usually has his potential marker quite far away. Part of a situation in which he enjoys more time than normal and seeing the entire field. And that is the best thing that can exist for decision making. This way you also nullify the goalkeeper’s participation, since he cannot come out for a cross ball. We will have to follow Bruno Lage closely.