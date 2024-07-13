The brawl that occurred at the end of the Copa América semi-final between Colombia and Uruguay left both the CONMEBOL authorities and the participating teams with great concern. And that reached the ears of the members of the Argentine National Team, who this Sunday will seek the second championship against Néstor Lorenzo’s team.

Both coach Lionel Scaloni and goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez spoke about what happened on Tuesday in Charlotte, where several Uruguayan players went up into the stands to fight with Colombian fans after attacks between them and some Uruguayan fans.

Fight at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Photo:X: @qc_javi Share

Uruguay’s coach, also Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, had already exploded on Friday in a controversial press conference in which he questioned many aspects of the tournament’s organization, such as security and the pitches. And Scaloni also referred to the issue.

“This should be a celebration, a joy for everyone, that everything ends well. The images were very sad. We had something similar at the Maracaná, we had relatives there, we had to go into the locker room, the images are ugly. Being in the middle of a riot must be desperate,” said Scaloni.

Lionel Scaloni Photo:AFP Share

“We ask the players, who are the main protagonists, to be an example, but when that happens, I don’t know if anyone would act differently, I don’t think anyone would. I hope it doesn’t happen. I hope that the Argentine and Colombian fans will have a party. All our families and friends will be there, and we won’t think that something happens because one person blames the other. We have to learn, once and for all, the joy of winning a championship, that everything ends well,” added the coach.

Dibu also referred to the violent acts on Tuesday. “It already happened to us in Brazil, it’s something ugly to see, but if you see your children, your wives and your parents being hit, it’s a normal reaction. I wouldn’t say I would do the same, but I am supporting the Uruguayan players,” said the goalkeeper.

Martínez called for increased security to prevent further incidents. “It’s a final, people could drink more alcohol, we should increase security and live more among the people of Argentina and Colombia, so that people enjoy the match and know how to live a final,” he insisted.

The dance of Dibu Martínez. Photo:Taken from the video Share

Scaloni and Dibu also reiterated complaints about the courts

Scaloni was also asked about Bielsa’s complaints about the poor condition of the pitches in the Cup. “We were the first to play, we said it then and I still think so. When they asked me in the second press conference, I said that everything had already been said, because there was no way to fix it,” he recalled.

“The pitches were already like that, how do they fix them in four days? We had to put that issue aside. Against Ecuador we played on a worse pitch and we continued. We are not looking for excuses on the pitches, but it is clear that I agree with the pitches,” added the coach.

Al Dibu was asked about the subject and was reminded that, a few days ago, the Hard Rock Stadium, the venue for the final, hosted a concert and they had to set up the pitch again. “I didn’t know they had put on a concert. In the end, I’ll have my foot stuck in the warm-up,” he joked.

