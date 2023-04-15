Friday, April 14, 2023, 8:34 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The submarine ‘Galerna’ (S-71) is undergoing its first scheduled grounding these days, after being delivered to the Navy after Navantia finished its fifth major careening at the end of last year.

According to shipyard sources, the ship will be at the public company’s facilities for at least the next two months for a routine review.

This week his presence has drawn a lot of attention from residents and tourists who come to the Escala Real area, due to his imposing figure in the repair area. Thus, it will be available for any mission entrusted to it.