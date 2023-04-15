The bill would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, but it has sparked huge and sometimes violent protests in recent weeks.

And the Constitutional Council gave the green light to the draft law, while expressing some minor reservations about it, in a move that may represent a source of great relief for Macron and his government.

Labor Minister Olivier Dussopp said the bill would enter into force on September 1 as initially planned, ignoring trade union demands that it not be passed in the face of massive public opposition.

Opinion polls show that the vast majority opposes raising the retirement age, in addition to the fact that the government relied on Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows it to pass the bill without a final vote in Parliament.

When the council announced its decision on the bill, demonstrators gathered outside the Paris city building and held banners reading “A climate of anger” and “Strikes continue until the bill is withdrawn.”

The council said that the government’s measures were in line with the constitution, and then it agreed to raise the retirement age while canceling some measures that enhance job opportunities for older workers on the grounds that they are not concerned with this legislation.

Macron and his government hope that this decision will lead to a reduction in protests led by trade unions, which have sometimes turned violent.

“The country must continue to move forward, to work and to face the challenges that lie ahead,” Macron said earlier this week.

But the opposition and trade unions have warned that they will not back down.

“The struggle continues,” said far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon.

The Constitutional Council also rejected a proposal by the opposition to organize a citizens’ referendum on the draft law.

The opposition made another attempt to hold a referendum on the bill, but the assembly will not consider this matter until early May.