The funeral of two-time Olympic biathlon champion Viktor Mamatov will take place at the Troekurovskoye cemetery on Monday, October 30. This was reported by his son Alexander Mamatov.

In conversation with TASS he added that Victor will be buried next to his wife, who passed away last year.

On October 27, it became known that the athlete died at the age of 86. The cause of death was not reported.

Two-time Olympic champion Dmitry Vasiliev noted that Mamatov had been very ill recently, and expressed the opinion that perhaps “this is the best outcome for him.”

Viktor Mamatov was born on July 21, 1937. He took part in major biathlon competitions in the country only after serving in the army, and in international ones at the age of 29.

He won his first World Championship gold as part of the national team, winning the individual race in Altenberg. In total, he won six awards at the world championships, four of which were gold. He was the standard bearer at the opening of the 1968 Games. He had two medals of the highest standard at the 1968 and 1972 Olympics.