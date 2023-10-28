Antonio Ricci: “Andrea Giambruno is the ‘bad guy’, Giorgia Meloni is the victim and always wins”

“All this amazement amazes me, I haven’t discovered anything special. I find Giambruno’s outbursts absolutely consistent with the things he said on the air.” Thus Antonio Ricci the breakup between Giorgia Meloni and the Mediaset journalist, who ended up in the crosshairs of his “Striscia la notizia”. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Ricci claims to have done the prime minister a favor: “To put it simply, he is the bad guy”, said the creator of “Striscia”. “The victim always wins. His message from the point of view of immediate communication was very effective. But the missing part is also important: he didn’t say even a word for the girls involved.”

According to Ricci, “the prime minister above all couldn’t stand the closure on my version of events: the rain that can turn into a rainbow. The meaning is that certain such rigid, stone-like positions could also positively transform into an opening towards a world that needs rights, certainties and even regulation”.

The outbursts, Ricci underlines, “dated back to June”. “Striscia, however, was on holiday and I only saw them at the end of September. In my childish heart, even a little gypsy, I said to myself: the subject could provide some other gems. So I decided to wait until he did something worse. But since then he hasn’t done anything anymore…”. Then Ricci read the interview that Giambruno gave to Chi: “When I found this in front of me and read his celebration, the videos came back to me, still fresh like yogurt”, recalls the television author, who denies there are other outliers. “I swear, I said it right away, but no one, even in Mediaset, believes it. At this point I will make fake Giambrunis with deepfakes since there is market demand. Above all, I would like to underline that I have not done anything illegal: transmitting the outbursts is not a crime, I have a sentence from the European Court of Human Rights which sanctions this and says that I am a good boy”.

Ricci assures that he has not had discussions with Mediaset top management. “But how could they? No Mediaset manager calls me because they are afraid I will record them. Did they throw themselves into the middle of directing? Did they call the police? Then, to avoid any interceptions and hassles, I had prepared – as on other occasions – a fake script, which I then replaced with the real one at the last minute”

Pier Silvio Berlusconi says he sees him “once a year. Now I heard that he would like to call me, let’s see if it happens on Monday. He is always very busy. And it wasn’t a game of roles, it would be childish and would collapse in a second. Pier Silvio is like his father, he wants everyone to like him.” Marina Berlusconi “I have never heard from her on the phone in my life and I haven’t seen her for I don’t know how many years.” All “100% true”, confirms Ricci. “By nature I am not believed, so I can tell the truth without anything happening to me.”