Sebastián Marset has re-published a video to say that he is no longer in Bolivia and to attack the politicians and the police in this country. “If I speak, Bolivian politics will go to hell, if I open my mouth, it will get complicated for them,” the Uruguayan drug trafficker threatened, to immediately clarify that, for the moment, he will remain silent. “Don’t worry,” he said.

This is the second video that Marset has published since he escaped from the Bolivian authorities, who were about to arrest him on July 29 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra. “I left Bolivia a while ago, so don’t look for me around there anymore… Well, if you want, you can keep looking for me, but I’m telling you that I’m far away,” says the drug trafficker in the video. The Minister of Government (Interior) of Bolivia, Eduardo del Castillo, admitted a few days ago that it is possible that Marset is already out of the country.

The objective of the new recording is the same as the previous one: to criticize the police and Del Castillo for the arrests they have made in the last two weeks and to ensure that the suspects, as well as their fugitive relatives, are “working people”. that has nothing to do with the crimes of which he is accused. Bolivian authorities have implicated Marset’s two brothers and two brothers-in-law in money laundering and being part of a criminal organization to traffic drugs. In addition, Paraguay is looking for Marset for drug trafficking. Colombia, meanwhile, accuses him of being behind the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who dismantled his gang in that country through the judicial operation At any cost.

The 32-year-old capo says in the video that his brother Diego has Brazilian and Uruguayan nationalities and is not carrying false documents, as the La Paz government had suggested, based on the brief arrest of this person in 2022 for trying to get a Bolivian identity card. Diego Marset is wanted by Interpol. Sebastián also assures that his wife, Gianina García Troche, never operated a criminal enterprise in Paraguay and, therefore, should not have her own international arrest warrant. Other of her relatives who are being searched for are her sister, Jimena, and her husband, Sebastián Alberti Rossi. In the video, Marset makes an indirect reference to the police calls in Uruguay to his father, with whom he says he has not spoken for a long time. In this country he is also looking for the brother of his wife, Mauro García Troche.

In recent days, the Bolivian authorities detained and presented to the media the national businessman Erlan Ivar García López, alias The Colla. According to the researchers, provided 400 kilos of drugs for a shipment to Spain through the state airline Boliviana de Aviación. The authorities attributed to García López the position of “second in command” and the function of supplying drugs to the Marset group. He ironically points out in the video broadcast this Sunday that “they made the wrong colla”, that is, a person from the west of the country. And he says that he did not see the defendant more than two or three times.

Marset again attributes the behavior of the police to corruption. In the previous video, he pointed out that he had been able to escape thanks to the help of a police chief. Now, he said that the arrests of “a cook, a landlord, two or three soccer players, some car washes and a taxi driver” are due to someone doing things wrong and wanting to cover up by accusing innocent people. He also demanded that the police publicly burn or give away the more than $400,000 that was confiscated from him so that there is proof that it was not stolen. He complains that, of the countries he has been to, only Uruguay complies with the law.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

During his stay of almost a year in Bolivia, Marset took control of the second division soccer club Los Leones de El Torno, a town near Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where he also played with the number 23 shirt. This was also his way of operating in Paraguay, which shows him to be passionate about this sport.

The drug trafficker believes that it is impossible for the Bolivian police to apprehend him. “I don’t underestimate the police, but the Bolivian police, yes,” he lashes out. He considers the country’s law enforcement officers “donkeys.” He says the same about minister Del Castillo, whom he also tries to ridicule for his theory about a clue to the location of the drug trafficker that the first video contained. Castillo commented that in the audiovisual piece the crowing of roosters was heard, so it was likely that Marset had recorded it at his luxury hacienda El Porvenir, where there is a cockpit and a satellite antenna. The farm was later seized, along with 51 other properties that were also raided. In addition, 44 people have been investigated, of which more than a dozen are in custody.

If in the first video Marset appeared outdoors, in the second he is in a dark room. Her face is seen briefly and then a long shot of the top of her head and the ceiling. The recording was reproduced by Bolivian television.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.