Mortgages | There was an extraordinary turnaround in Finns’ housing debts – HS’s graphics show the change

The size of mortgages decreased in almost all of Finland last year. Especially among young adults, the popularity of mortgages declined.

in Finland there has been a rare reversal.

The average household mortgage amount has shrunk visibly for the first time this millennium.

As recently as last year, Finnish families with mortgage debt have had an average of over 118,000 euros in mortgages, according to Statistics Finland’s announcements. Last year, the amount was reduced to less than 110,000 euros. The last time the average mortgage was as small was in 2016.

Less than a third of Finnish households repay their mortgage. The majority therefore do not have a mortgage.

The reason behind the decrease in the mortgage amount is the rapid rise in interest rates and the freezing of the housing market. Buyers are on a wait-and-see basis, and the housing loan portfolio has also been declining.

From HS’s search engine, you can view how the mortgage situation has changed in your own municipality.

Far in the meantime, the size of mortgages has grown dramatically. Last year, households with housing debt had almost twice as much loan on average as twenty years earlier. Amounts for all years stated in 2022 money.

Home loans development varies across Finland. For example, in Kauniainen, the average loan size has increased by more than 100,000 euros in this millennium. During the same period, the size of mortgages in several localities, such as Lieksa or Puolanga, has remained fairly unchanged.

Specially the enthusiasm of twenty-somethings to take out a mortgage has waned over the past twenty years. Last year, the share of mortgage borrowers in their twenties among the entire age group dropped so much that now more people over 60 have a mortgage.

The proportion of people in their thirties with housing debt among the entire age group dropped to less than half last year for the first time since 2003.

Instead, more people in their forties and fifties are reducing their housing debt than before.

HS said on Friday that the popularity of short-term market rates has grown in recent months. For example, at the end of June, 28.5 percent of new mortgages were tied to the three-month Euribor rate and 17.2 percent to the six-month rate. 53.9 percent of the loans were tied to the twelve-month interest rate.

Even a year ago, during the same period, 91.4 percent of loans were tied to a 12-month interest rate. Three-month interest-linked loans were 1.3 percent, and six-month interest-linked loans were seven percent.

According to the Bank of Finland’s databases, the popularity of the three-month Euribor has never been this high since the beginning of 2018.