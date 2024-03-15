In Moscow, the FSB detained a man who was launching drones near military installations

In Moscow, FSB officers detained a local resident who was launching drones near military installations to influence air defense. This is reported by TASS.

Investigators opened a criminal case against the man under Article 275 (“Treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The detainee has already confessed and indicated the location of the cache with components that he used to make drones.

The FSB reported that a Muscovite established contact with representatives of the Ukrainian special services and one of the nationalist paramilitary terrorist organizations, and then, on their instructions, began to assemble and launch unmanned aerial vehicles to create false targets near Russian Defense Ministry facilities.

Earlier, FSB officers detained a resident of the Ivanovo region suspected of financing terrorists.