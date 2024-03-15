According to the latest rumors, PS5 Pro it will be there 45% faster compared to the current one PlayStation 5 in rendering, while the performance of the new model will even be multiplied by two or three times as regards ray tracing.

The information in question, which must obviously be taken with a grain of salt while awaiting official confirmation, speaks for the mid-gen upgrade of a custom AMD SoC equipped with a larger GPU and equipped with faster GDDR6 memories, up to 20 Gbps.

That's not all: it is rumored that this SoC is equipped with an architecture dedicated to machine learning, the artificial intelligence technology that Sony will use for upscaling and which will be called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolutionabbreviated to PSSR.