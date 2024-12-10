The Government does not want to exceed 18.1% in the entity and it would be the first disposal since 2017
The Government is already preparing the sale of a small package of Caixabank shares, according to financial sources. It would be a minimum sale so as not to increase the percentage it holds any further since the share buybacks who has carried out the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#FROB #preparing #minimum #sale #Caixabank #shares
Leave a Reply