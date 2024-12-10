At least 180 people have been murdered by an armed gang in Wharf Jérémie, in the Cite-Soleil neighborhood, in Haiti, according to its Government. The authorities have warned that “a red line” has been crossed with this massacre.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the cabinet condemns with “absolute indignation the absolute atrocity perpetrated at Wharf Jérémie, which has cost the lives of 180 compatriots, orchestrated by gang leader Micanor.” “The State will mobilize all forces to pursue and annihilate these criminals. “Justice will strike with exemplary rigor.”states the Government note, which also conveys its condolences to the families of the victims.

The gang committed this massacre between Thursday and Saturday, after its leader, Micanor Altes, known as Wa Mikano, blamed those murdered on having done witchcraft so that his son fell seriously ill. Many of the victims, murdered with knives and machetes, were over 60 years old, according to the human rights organization CDP-Haiti.

According to this NGO, Wa Mikano went to a voodoo priest about the illness of his son, who died on Sunday, and he told him that the elders had given him the evil eyewhich caused the massacre. The head of another foundation that works in the area has confirmed what happened and assures that panic and tension still reign in the area.

Micanor is the head of an armed gang that has controlled the largest shanty town in Haiti for yearsCite-Soleil, where people live in inhumane conditions. The gang rules this area with an iron fist.

As reported this Monday by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, 187 people died violently this weekend in Haiti. The toll of people murdered in the midst of the violence to which the country is subjected rises to around 5,000 this year.