The project to expand and consolidate the Lancia brand in Europe continues. The Italian brand is recreating its sales network in the Old Continent and after the announcement of the arrival on the market of France and Spain, the Turin-based car manufacturer has also opened the first two new dealerships, one in Paris and one in Barcelona. The new Lancia Ypsilon will be available in these two markets starting from October 2024 in electric and hybrid versions

Napolitano’s position

“We are taking another key step in our Renaissance journey to become a desirable, respected and credible brand in the European premium market. – declared Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Italian brand – Lancia is back in France and Spain and today we are announcing the opening of the first showrooms in Paris and Barcelona. We are therefore returning to Europe with a solid and structured plan, with a showroom network that will be completed in both countries by the end of 2025. All these dealerships will be characterized by the new corporate identity of the brand, which reflects the four pillars of the brand’s ten-year strategic plan: quality, electrification, sustainability and an innovative sales model”.

Lancia’s plans

Almost a year and a half after the inauguration of the first pilot showroom in Milan, the new corporate identity of the Lancia brand has also become a reality in France and Spain, with the opening of the brand’s first showroom in these two countries. From now on, all dealerships renewed with the new Corporate Identity will be called “Casa Lancia” in order to respect that “Italian home” philosophy where everything is ready to welcome customers and offer them a unique experience. This is the first step in a plan that includes the opening of 25 showrooms in France by 2025, of which approximately 15 by the end of 2024, supported by a network of 80 Lancia service points. In Spain, in 2024, Lancia will inaugurate its first 10 showrooms with 19 after-sales service points, located in the main cities of the country. In 2025, Lancia will expand its Spanish distribution network with the opening of a further 10 showrooms.