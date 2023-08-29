Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Founder’s Zayed Memorial, which is a permanent national tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and to perpetuate his inspiring legacy and noble values, celebrated Emirati Women’s Day, which is being held this year under the slogan “We Share Tomorrow”, which is inspired by the slogan “Today for Tomorrow” which His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, launched it for the year 2023 to be the year of sustainability. By celebrating this occasion, the edifice shed light on the valuable contributions of Emirati women, which allowed them to consolidate their position and prove their worth in the success industry, and achieve the country’s progress in various fields.

Dr. Youssef Al-Obaidly, General Manager of Zayed the Founder’s Memorial, said: “When we celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, we are celebrating the wise visions drawn by the founding father, and continuous support through which the leadership paved the way for Emirati women to stand on platforms of excellence and achievement. As he salutes the exploits of Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, and his prosperous career in building the UAE, he stands with reverence for his belief in Emirati women and his great role in empowering her, to add her clear and influential imprint on the country’s developmental march, as he has provided her with opportunities since the establishment of the federation to assume all positions and work In all fields, as an active strategic partner in sustainable development, which contributed to the consolidation of the UAE’s position at the forefront of advanced civilized countries.

Amina Al Hammadi, Head of the Cultural Tours Department at the Founder’s Memorial, said: “On Emirati Women’s Day, I am pleased to express my pride in being an essential part of the integrated and continuous construction system for this country, thanks to the generous care and continuous support of the leadership, and through my role within the work team here. In Zayed the Founder’s Memorial, where my brothers and I have the opportunity to harness our energies and capabilities to embody the message of the edifice and present the best image of Emirati women and their active role in the construction process, and to prove the competence and excellence of the daughter of the Emirates in all fields, and that is loyalty to our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. God bless him, and his faith in us as a major element in building and raising nations, which has proven over time that the wisdom of leadership can radically change nations for the better through civilized openness while adhering to the constants and values ​​of national identity.