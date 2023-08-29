Inter win 2-0 on the Cagliari field in the ‘monday night’ scheduled for the second day of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship. Goals from Dumfries in the 21st minute and Lautaro in the 30th minute decided the match. In the standings, the Nerazzurri are at the top with full points at 6 together with Naples, Milan and Verona, while the Sardinians remain firm at 1.

THE MATCH

Convincing performance for Inzaghi’s boys who, fresh from the victory against Monza, find the three points even away by keeping a clean sheet on Monday Night of the second day of Serie A. After Lautaro hit the post in the 14th minute with a powerful left foot , the match unlocked in the 21st minute: high aggression from the nerazzurri with Thuram who snatched the ball from Sulemana and offered it vertically to Dumfries to score with a precise diagonal at the far post.

In the half hour Lautaro doubled in the 3rd center in two games like Osimhen: Thuram ducks and widens to the left towards Dimarco who catches the captain in the middle, lucid in taming the ball before piercing Radunovic with his right. One way game in the first half, while in the second half Cagliari played better without creating particular dangers at the guests’ goal. There is some doubt about a penalty not granted to the Sardinians, due to Bastoni’s intervention on Zito.

In the final, Calhanoglu hit the post to beat Radunovic and an incredible missed opportunity by Azzi one minute from the 90th minute: Luvumbo puts in a ball that freed the former Modena player in the area in front of Sommer but the shot was central and the Swiss goalkeeper manages to block it.