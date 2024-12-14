12/14/2024



Isak Andic, founder of Mango, died this Saturday at the age of 71 while on a hike with his family, according to ‘El País’ and ‘La Vanguardia’.

The businessman was hiking in the Collbató salt nitre caves, in the Montserrat massif, with his wife and son when he slipped. According to ‘La Vanguardia’, Andic fell from a height of 150 meters.

The accident took place when it was a few minutes past noon. His son called 112 and the protocols were activated.

The president of the Generalitat Salvador Illa has lamented the loss of the “committed” businessman. «It has contributed to making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world. He leaves an indelible mark on the Catalan and global fashion sector. My condolences and that of the entire Government to family, friends and the Mango team,” he wrote on the X social network.









Dismayed by the loss of Isak Andic, a committed businessman who, with his leadership, has contributed to making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world. He left an indelible undertaking in the Catalan and global fashion sector. My condolences and that of the entire Government to family members, friends… — Salvador Illa Roca (@salvadorilla) December 14, 2024

Isak Andic was the fifth richest person in Spain, according to the Forbes list with a net worth of 4.5 billion euros. At Mango, the company he founded, he currently held the position of non-executive president.

Andic was born in 1953 in Istanbul, Türkiye, and at the age of 14 he moved with his family to Barcelona. “After entering the fashion sector through wholesale and retail sales, in 1984 he founded Mango, a company that has become one of the leaders in the industry today,” the Spanish firm highlights in its biography.

