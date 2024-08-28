More than three months have passed since the 6h of Spa, the third event of the 2024 WEC season. Yet, the discussion regarding the Belgian endurance race is far from over and will reopen in a few days, given that on September 3rd the Ferrari appeal for the result of the race will be discussed in the FIA ​​studios in Geneva.

The race had in fact been interrupted by the red flag due to an accident involving a Cadillac along the Kemmel straight in an attempted overtaking, prompting a long wait to allow repairs to be made to the extensive damage to the barriers.

However, despite the interruption, the time on the stopwatch continued to run and, at a certain point, it was thought that the final order could remain unchanged, with the Ferrari 499Ps in the lead. On the contrary, however, the race direction decided to restart the race, recovering the time lost under the red flag, adding 1h44′ on the stopwatch, with the Maranello Reds that was burned, because they had not yet made the pit stop unlike Jota with their customer Porsche, which in fact went on to win.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Marco Losi / KAPPAEMEDIA

After an initial rejected complaint, Ferrari then decided to present an appeal for the result of the 6 Hours of Spa, which will be discussed next Tuesday, September 3, at 10:30 am in the FIA ​​offices in Switzerland. Ferrari AF Corse is clearly looking for answers, emphasizing how important it will be for everyone to have greater clarity on the ways in which the rules were interpreted to allow the resumption of the race by recovering the lost time.

“We first filed a complaint and then appealed; clearly at this stage we prefer not to talk because it is not correct to give details, as it is still in the discussion phase and awaiting the hearing date”, explained Antonello Coletta (Head of Endurance and Customer Racing) in response to Motorsport.com’s question before the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“It will be very important for us to understand the interpretation that will be given, so as to have certainties for the future, otherwise it becomes difficult to understand what is happening. We have seen various situations managed differently, as happened a few years ago at Fuji, or at Sebring. The important thing is to have certainty of the rules because strategies can change during the race”, added Coletta.