The Football Association, in cooperation with FIFA, held an introductory workshop on the strategy of women’s football for the coming period, in the presence of Amal Bushlach, member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Women’s Football Committee, and Sue Ronan, Women’s Football Adviser to the International Federation.

The workshop reviewed the strategic goals that the Football Association aspires to reach for women’s football in the country within the “Vision 2038”, in addition to the plans and projects that it aspires to reach in the short and long term.

Sue Ronan explained the FIFA program to support women’s football and how to build a strategy to support and develop the game at the technical and administrative levels.

The attendees were briefed on the process of developing the women’s football strategy in the UAE in its various stages, from preparation, construction and auditing, to the implementation stage in July 2022.

The next strategy for women’s football is based on four main items: national teams and development, participation and community football, education and creating opportunities, partnerships and interaction.

The workshop included several interactive activities, where the attendees were divided into four groups representing each item, and each group conducted a brainstorming session to discuss the development of each category and how to implement it.

Amal Bushlach said that the strategy is a first stage in the development of women’s football, as the Women’s Football Committee is constantly working to support the game and place it on the world football map by qualifying a national team that competes in continental and international tournaments, and a multi-stage local league that supports the national team.

She added, “Through its strategy, the Football Association seeks to support Emirati football, including women’s football, and we seek to implement “Vision 2038” in cooperation with the International Federation, which sees that our endeavors have become reality, which appears in early July 2022 by launching an integrated strategy.

She said: I would like to thank Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, for his continuous support and follow-up to women’s football, and his keenness to provide all necessary means to make the game an essential pillar of football in the country.

The workshop was attended by members of the Women’s Football Committee in the Football Association, Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee, and a number of representatives of state clubs and private academies.