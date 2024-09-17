The Floor – There Will Be Only One: previews, games, guests, how many episodes and how it works

Tonight, Tuesday 17 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 2, the second episode of the second season of The Floor – Only One Will Remain will be broadcast, the game show hosted by Ciro Priello and Fabio Balsamo. A giant playing field. 100 contestants. 100 different categories and only 45 seconds to win and stay or lose and go home. Who will win the final prize of €100,000? In the end, only one will remain. Let’s see the contestants and the previews together.

Contestants, guests, how it works, mechanism

There is a giant playing field and there are 100 contestants. And then, there are 100 thousand euros up for grabs and only 45 seconds to win, and move on, or lose, and go home: in the end, only one will remain. A general knowledge show for the whole family: the protagonists will be experts in the subject they consider to be their specialty. From the most challenging to the most bizarre: sayings, proverbs, movie characters, monuments, cities, cartoon characters, sports, historical events, animals, movies, songs, etc. The ‘duelants’ will compete on the subject of the chosen challenger. At the end of each episode, the contestant who has conquered the most squares will win a cash prize. The contestant who after 6 episodes and 99 duels manages to conquer the entire playing field will then win the prize pool of 100 thousand euros. Hosted by Ciro Priello and Fabio Balsamo of The Jackal, who are now also very popular on TV. Much loved by young people, they will put themselves to the test to conquer with their vitality and irony, the audience at home and in the studio.

How many episodes?

We have seen the previews and how it works, but how many episodes are planned for The Floor – Only One Will Remain on Rai 2? Appointment every Tuesday for six episodes from 9:20 pm on Rai 2. The last episode, barring any changes in the program, will air on October 15. Here is the complete schedule.

First episode: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 BROADCAST

Second episode: Tuesday 17 September 2024 TODAY

Third episode: Tuesday 24 September 2024

Episode 4: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Fifth episode: Tuesday 8 October 2024

Episode 6: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Floor – There Will Be Only One on live TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 at 9.20 pm for six episodes from 10 September 2024. Also streaming on RaiPlay.