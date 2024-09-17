Temptation Island (Fall 2024) streaming and live tv: where to watch the second episode

Tonight, Tuesday 17 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5 the second episode of Temptation Island (Fall 2024) will air, the docu-reality hosted by Filippo Bisciglia. Also this year, couples of different ages, without children in common and not married, will put their love to the test, living for 21 days apart in a luxury resort in the company of tempting singles. At the end of the 21 days (but also during the journey), the couples will meet to decide whether to leave the program together or go out separately. Where to watch Temptation Island (Fall 2024) live on TV and live streaming? Below all the information in detail.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.30pm on Canale 5 starting from September 10th.

Temptation Island 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to watch and rewatch various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch Temptation Island (Autumn 2024) on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Canale 5? In total, six episodes will be broadcast: the first on September 10, 2024; the last – barring changes – on October 15, 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):