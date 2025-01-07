

01/07/2025



It is surprising that someone with as much experience as Carlos Sainz, who has experienced all possible colors in the competition, would refer to his abandonment in the Dakar as one of the “great disappointments” of his career. But that’s how it was. After his accident in the marathon stage, and when it was confirmed that he would not be able to continue in the race due to the deformation of the safety arch of his Ford Raptor, the man from Madrid expressed his deep regret for saying goodbye in this way to this edition, the eighteenth for him. “It’s very difficult to accept,” he said.

The man from Madrid ruminated on his disappointment for a few more hours, but immediately began to think about the next edition: “Until 2026, Dakar,” he wrote this Tuesday on social networks, anticipating the inevitable questions about his future with which he was sure to be peppered. upon his return to Spain.

“Thanks to the entire team for the great work and good luck to my colleagues in what remains,” said ‘El Matador’, for whom his first adventure with Ford has fallen too short.