In recent years the DC Extended Universe it has proven to be a very confusing reality as well, now it’s time to James Gunn worry about it, it seems that the best solution he found is to start over from scratch but not completely cutting off relations with the work previously done by Zack Snyder. Here is one of the new announcements.

It seems to have a key role in the director’s projects The Flash with Ezra Miller out this year. Knowing the events of the Flashpoints it’s not so difficult to imagine where the plot of the series will go but it will be this film that creates the narrative pretext necessary to give life to the new schedule programmed by the current production. Here is one of the new characters that we will see arrive on the big screen.

In recent months, especially due to the lead actor, there has been much talk about the new film about the famous sprinter and not always in completely flattering tones but, according to James Gunn, the film directed by Andy Muschietti it’s truly spectacular and worthy of all the other big names coming out this year. In fact, three other superheroes will accompany The Flash in 2023; Shazam! Fury of the gods, Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the lost kingdom.