Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili expressed a request that after his death he wishes to be buried in Ukraine. The politician made this statement at a court hearing on February 1 via video link from the Vivamed private clinic in Tbilisi, where he is undergoing treatment.

Saakashvili said he was absolutely confident in the victory of Ukraine in the course of the conflict with Russia.

“However, if I do not live to see this victory, which is so close, my heart should be buried in Kyiv. It belongs to Ukraine,” the former Georgian leader said.

The politician made his speech in Ukrainian, his speech was translated by a guest translator. After completing the address, the ex-president lifted his ukrainian (Ukrainian) T-shirt and partially showed his stomach to confirm that he was not feeling well. At the same time, Saakashvili, who had lost weight, answered positively to the question of Judge Giorgi Arevadze about whether he had enough food and medicines.

Earlier, on January 31, in a congratulatory message addressed to the new head of the opposition United National Movement party Levan Khabeishvili, Saakashvili said that he did not intend to engage in politics in Georgia.

At the same time, Giorgi Chiladze, a member of the United National Movement, said that Saakashvili was being transferred from the ward to intensive care. According to him, the politician is in critical condition.

On January 11, the mother of the ex-president of Georgia said that her son was being diagnosed with new diagnoses. She expressed fear that he “could die at any moment” in her arms.

The Saakashvili family and the independent medical center “Empathy” from time to time state that heavy metals are found in the politician’s body. For example, in December last year it was reported that mercury, arsenic, thallium, lead, bismuth and barium were found in his tests. However, later this information was refuted by the head of the medical department of the special penitentiary service of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, Malkhaz Urtkmelidze. According to him, no toxic substances exceeding the norm were found in Saakashvili’s body.

In the same month, the head of the Georgian Ministry of Health, Zurab Azarashvili, said that Saakashvili refused to undergo toxicological studies without the participation of foreign specialists in the examination.

The former head of state was detained on October 1, 2021 in Tbilisi after his return to the country on the eve of local elections. A criminal case was opened against him for illegal border crossing.

The politician was also convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In addition, he is a defendant in the cases of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007 and the pogrom of the Imedi television company.