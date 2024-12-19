Thursday, December 19, 2024
The flamenco carols of the PP and Vox in the Andalusian Parliament, before going on vacation

December 19, 2024
‘The Kings are coming’, ‘The fish in the river’ and ‘La marmorena’, those have been the three Christmas carols that Andalusian regional deputies, mostly from the PP and Vox, have sung in the regional Parliament as a farewell before leaving. of Christmas holidays. Music, with guitars and cajons, has filled a chamber that shortly before approved the Budgets for 2025.

In the video, which has also been broadcast by the official profile of the Andalusian PP on the social network on a sheet of paper.

Once the vote on the public accounts is over, the president of the Chamber, Jesús Aguirre, of the PP, has invited the parliamentarians to join a tradition that is resumed this year and that dates back to the times of the socialist governments. Opposition MPs have left the chamber.

“Today budgets full of cuts for the Andalusian people are approved. The PP celebrates it by singing Christmas carols,” said Adelante Andalucía deputy, José Ignacio García.

José Ignacio García, has described as “frivolous” the “image” that the PP has given by dedicating itself to singing Christmas carols “just after” approving Budgets that “cut in Health and Education and benefit the richest (…) I It seems like a frivolity that increases the idea that politicians cut us short and then are happy to meet each other.”

“Look, I love Christmas carols. I’m from Jerez, I love zamboba. But I sing them with my people: with my family, friends and co-workers. And this is not a place where we are co-workers. “Here we come to represent the Andalusian citizens,” he added.

