Teruel Existence has recreated the advertisement of the Christmas lottery with a spot that turns the message transmitted in official advertising on its head, which has as its background the depopulation. This was stated by the training in a statement, in which they explained that this “counter advertisement”as they have named it, has the purpose of offering a positive message about the future of the people.

The announcement of State Lotteries and Betting reflects “a Spain without hope”they indicate from the match. For this reason, they have decided to create a new version in which the development of the plot sends a message that looks to the future. “We must not forget that 70% of the national territory is considered depopulated Spain, a Spain that You can’t depend on winning the lottery. to be populated again,” they say in the note.

The audiovisual of the training begins in the same way as the official announcement, with a hotelier who leaves the town bar because, as the character says, “no one comes here anymore”. In the official announcement Julián – the last inhabitant of that town that is emptying – goes to the city and appears on television saying that he does not know who he is going to share his tenth with because he is alone. His story goes viral and Entire Spain decides to share its luck with the.

In the alternative version the story changes when he arrives in Julián’s town. a family that reopens the bar. In the images you can see the place full of people. Among them you can see a family with children, older people playing cards and even Julián himself, who is having a coffee while reading the newspaper and a young man offers him a lottery ticket for his end-of-year trip.

“The message that Teruel Exist intends to convey is that our future requires daily effortof permanent struggle, not just one day a year,” explained Amado Goded, spokesperson for the citizen movement during the presentation of the announcement. “There is a future and hope. We have to fight every day, but we have to make the greatest effort shared, to stop the process of depopulation and fight against the loss of services,” he continued.

Since the training they have assured that “in no case” They wanted to criticize the lottery advertisement, which is an “impeccable” work and that fulfills its function: creating a sad story that arouses empathy, and that has a happy ending. “It is true that it is reality, that In Spain depopulation continues to grow. But we work precisely for those who want to continue inhabiting their towns. Giving up is not an option and that’s what we wanted to visualize.”