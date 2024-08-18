The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will arrive in September on Nintendo Switch and many fans can’t wait to discover this new adventure that for the first time will give us direct and exclusive control over the princess who gives the saga its title. The game will include various functions, such as Amiibo supportNintendo’s collectible figurines.
Now, we have the opportunity to find out via the official Japanese website and a translation from Japanese to English which Amiibo are compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. It is also explained that these will allow you to unlock a variety of useful items for the adventure as well as chromatic variations of clothing items available in the video game.
What Amiibo are compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?
Let’s see now the Amiibo list accepted by the video game:
- Ganondorf (Tears of the Kingdom)
- Zelda (Tears of the Kingdom)
- Link (Tears of the Kingdom)
- Zelda & Loftwing (Skyward Sword)
- Link (Link’s Awakening)
- Young Link (Smash Bros)
- Urbosa (Breath of the Wild)
- Daruk (Breath of the Wild)
- Mipha (Breath of the Wild)
- Revali (Breath of the Wild)
- Link (Skyward Sword)
- Link (Twilight Princess)
- Link (Majora’s Mask)
- Guardian (Breath of the Wild)
- Zelda (Breath of the Wild)
- Bokoblin (Breath of the Wild)
- Link Rider (Breath of the Wild)
- Link Bow (Breath of the Wild)
- Zelda (Wind Waker)
- Toon Link (Wind Waker)
- Link (Ocarina of Time)
- Link (The Legend of Zelda)
- Wolf Link (Twilight Princess)
- Ganondorf (Smash Bros)
- Sheik (Smash Bros)
- Toon Link (Smash Bros)
- Zelda (Smash Bros)
- Link (Smash Bros)
Recently, again via the Japanese site, we had the chance to see five of the Princess’ allies and they are very cute.
#Legend #Zelda #Echoes #Wisdom #Compatible #Amiibo #List #Unlock
Leave a Reply