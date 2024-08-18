The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will arrive in September on Nintendo Switch and many fans can’t wait to discover this new adventure that for the first time will give us direct and exclusive control over the princess who gives the saga its title. The game will include various functions, such as Amiibo supportNintendo’s collectible figurines.

Now, we have the opportunity to find out via the official Japanese website and a translation from Japanese to English which Amiibo are compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. It is also explained that these will allow you to unlock a variety of useful items for the adventure as well as chromatic variations of clothing items available in the video game.