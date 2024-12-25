The Internet, and especially social networks, provide thousands of dietary advice, among which is difficult to sift where the scientific support really is. It is key, therefore, to know which source you can trust about food, source of health. Hence the importance of two entities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) coming together to light the way.

Under the title What are healthy diets? Joint statement by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Health Organization, have published a document that seeks to clarify the clues about what healthy eating is and what it is not. In this time of information saturation, influencers and misinformation, is undoubtedly a necessary help.

Both organizations establish their recommendations based on scientific evidence and statistical data that relate the intake of certain foods with a better and worse general state of health. Being clear about the following five fundamental clues would lead us to avoid the most prevalent diseases in Western societies, such as diabetes, cholesterol or overweightand therefore at the same time the risk of dying prematurely is reduced.

This joint declaration contains, according to both organizations, “the principles that provide the basis for the design of policies aimed at improving diet and for the evaluation of the healthiness of diets.” Scientific evidence indicates that, even taking into account the diverse cultural contexts, customs and availability of food, there are certain “basic principles” that are the same in any territory.

1. Carbohydrates, source of energy

The WHO and FAO define them as an essential part of a healthy diet, specifically as “a primary source of energy for the body”. The ideal percentage of these molecules has to range between 45 and 75 percent of the total daily calorie content. As ideal sources to ensure this consumption: whole grains, vegetables, legumes (peas, beans and lentils).

2. Omega 3 and omega 6 acids, always present

The indicated document invites us to leave behind that erroneous thought that leads to eliminating fat from the diet because is necessary for cellular activitywith linoleic acid (omega 6) and alpha-linoleic acid (omega 3) being especially important. Natural sources to ensure its intake: rapeseed and walnuts. Regarding desirable percentages of presence in the diet: 15-30 percent of daily calories.

3. Proteins are essential

In this case the contribution should mean 10 to 15 percent of daily calorieswith the aim of strengthening the muscular system and guaranteeing the proper functioning of hormones and enzymes. To guarantee its presence in the daily diet, the ideal would be a combination of vegetable sources (legumes, Greek yogurt, nuts, seeds, cottage cheese) and animals (poultry, fish).

4. Avoid ultra-processed foods

No one is surprised at this point by this recommendation, which is fundamentally based on an unhealthy combination: its high amounts of sugar and salt. Regarding the first element, WHO and FAO express their agreement on its presence in the daily diet: less than 10 percent and, if possible, less than 5 percent. Regarding sodium, always less than 2 grams daily.

5. Avoid red meat, even in small quantities

Perhaps the most controversial point of the document and the most difficult recommendation for citizens to follow. Colorectal cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems and even dementia They may be a consequence of continued intake of this food. Both organizations emphasize that “even in small quantities”, its consumption has negative consequences.

References

WHO (2024, October 24). What are healthy diets? Joint statement by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Health Organization. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240101876

