The scams by Internet They are the order of the day. Anonymous people and celebrities fall victims to these scams that never stop filling headlines and space on television shows. Precisely, this Tuesday from ‘Mañaneros’ (La 1) they gave voice to Sara, a woman, who was the victim of a tremendous scam on the Internet who did not hesitate to recount the ‘hell’ she experienced as a means of alerting viewers.

“It’s a scam that took more than 4,000 euros from me and a year ago today I saw a fucking video… They paid me and ruined my fucking life,” he said. crying heartbroken Sarah in a video uploaded to his social networks in which he alerted users of the scam of which he had been a victim a year ago.

“This is Sara and she has been a victim of an Internet scam,” the presenter of ‘Mornings‘ which explained that the criminals were looking for a victim who was experiencing “a bad economic time” to promise “profits in exchange for a small investment“, until “things” got complicated and the scammers kept “all the money invested.”

With the presentation made, Sara appeared in front of the La 1 morning news cameras and recounted the calvary lived because of an Internet scam. “You had to do 15 or 12 tasks a day watching videos and liking YouTube videos, for each video they paid you 2.50 and I said: ‘well’, well if it’s just the video I’ll watch all the videos that are necessary,” I remembered the victim of the scam in ‘Mañaneros’, which, given the virality that its video was having, seemed overwhelmed.









“I am overwhelmed by the number of people who are contacting me,” said the guest of the program TVE which echoed the number of people who told him that they had experienced a similar situation.

About the scam by Internet of which she had been a victim, Sara stated that she started by depositing “550 euros”, then it was a thousand and so on. “Until I had no more,” the woman recalled. “At first it was small income, and he returned the money to me with a little more, I didn’t think it was a scam,” said the guest of ‘Mañaneros’ who declared that she came “to ask for six microcredits.”

«I lived through it with great anguish, keeping it to myself, because I didn’t have that money. It was very distressing, with a lot of anxiety and a lot of stress,” said Sara, who after not knowing what to do, took the step of telling someone. «I told a friend who is a police officer, trying to get her to tell me that it wasn’t a scam, although I already knew. I needed someone to tell me what a scam», stated the woman in ‘Mañaneros’ emphatically, who closed her intervention by sending a message of alert to the audience: “Do not send money through any platform that is not official.”