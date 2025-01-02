The year 2025 has just begun, and we have 363 days ahead of us (if we don’t count this one) that will be full of news, news and changes. Although we know that certain things are going to happen, or at least they are scheduled to happen, the truth is that we have 12 months ahead of us in which an infinite number of things can happen that we could not expect.

Since no one can read the future, or at least know with complete certainty what is going to happen this year, we have decided to turn to Artificial Intelligence with the aim of knowing some of its predictions for 2025. Obviously this is far from reality. , in the sense that they are ideas that the AI ​​has developed from news and events that have occurred so far, so its predictions may be the same as those of other people.

From elEconomista.es we have decided to go to ChatGPT to give us their predictions, and the result has been this:

2025 predictions according to AI

1. The emergence of a pandemic even more deadly and destructive than COVID-19

Despite advances in public health and medical technology, by 2025 we could face a global pandemic even deadlier than COVID-19. A rapidly spreading virus, resistant to treatments and with a high mortality rate could hit the world.

New virus variants or emerging diseases, coupled with a lack of preparation and delayed responses by governments, would create chaos. Economies would collapse again, restrictions on freedom would intensify, and society would experience a setback in terms of social and scientific advances.

2. A nuclear war or large-scale military conflict between great powers

In a dramatic scenario, the world could be on the brink of a global war in 2025. Geopolitical tension between powers such as the United States, China, Russia and other nuclear nations It could escalate to a direct confrontation. The use of nuclear weapons, although unthinkable, could become a reality as territorial disputes, natural resources and ideological differences come to a head. The consequences would be devastating: millions of lives lost, massive displacement and a world marked by economic and social ruin.

3. Catastrophic natural disasters due to uncontrolled climate change

By 2025, climate change could have reached such a level of irreversibility that extreme natural disasters on a scale never seen before. Stronger hurricanes, massive wildfires, unbearable heat waves, global floods and devastating droughts would hit multiple continents. The consequences of these disasters would force millions of people to migrate, causing a humanitarian crisis worldwide.

4. The collapse of the Internet and global digital fragmentation

In 2025, we could face the collapse of the Internet as we know it today, triggered by a series of catastrophic events. could be caused by a massive cyber attack, perhaps sponsored by governments or non-state actorss, which disables key infrastructure of the global network, such as servers, submarine cables or satellite communication systems. This would generate global chaos: banks, governments, companies and citizens would be disconnected from basic services, andEconomies around the world would go into crisis.

Furthermore, due to the growing tension between global powers, The Internet could fragment into “national Internets”, with each country (or even regions within countries) building its own version of the digital space, controlled and censored. This would create a digital “Great Firewall”, further dividing global society, with unpredictable economic, political and social consequences.

5. The disappearance of democracies in favor of global authoritarian regimes

By 2025, the rise of populism and authoritarian politics could transform the global political landscape. In many democracies, authoritarian governments would seize power, eliminating civil rights, censoring the media, and repressing the opposition.

This change could be driven by fear, economic and social insecurity, and information control. The Extreme polarization and manipulation of public opinion would be the main weapons of the new dictators.