Spain faces a ‘winter episode’ until Sunday: Aemet active today snow, frost or rain in 12 communities

To the storms that have affected our country in recent weeks, a winter episodewhich will last until Sunday and that will leave snowfall In large areas, a Cold atmosphere and generalized frosts In the north interior, according to the forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet). The rains They will also continue, but located this Friday in the southern peninsular.

The global warming ‘devours’ the criso of Spain: there are 75% less snow than the average of the last decade

A low pressures system Located in the Mediterranean today, he will leave cloudy skies or covered and rainfall in most of the southern and third half of this peninsular. They are likely to be strong and that they are accompanied by storm and possible hail in the surroundings of Cádiz, Alborán and Baleares, where there are yellow warnings. Strong showers could also be given in coastlines of the peninsular and southern end of Catalonia.

On the other hand, the peninsular north will be exposed to a Wet flow of the north which will leave weak rainfall in the Cantabrian area, Alto Ebro, northern the Iberian and Pyrenees, mainly in the form of snow. In addition to these areas, they are planned in the southern Iberian, Eastern Betics and Central System.

The level will be placed at 700-1000 meters in the northern peninsular half and around 1700 meters down to 1400 in the southeast. The Aemet foresees significant accumulated in mountain environments of the northern half. For this reason, he has activated today the yellow warning in Aragon, Asturias, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalunya, Madrid, Navarra, La Rioja and the Valencian Community. The notice is orange, which implies an important risk, in the case of Cantabria.

There will be Strong wind intervals With probable very strong streaks in Mediterranean coastlines between the Strait and Cabo de la Nao, Baleares and Norte de Catalunya. In those areas there are notices for coastal phenomena.

Winter episode with low temperatures

From this Friday until Sunday, Aemet talks about a winter episode in which a cold and humid atmosphere will predominatewith widespread frosts in the north peninsular interior. At the moment, this Friday a notable decrease in maximum temperatures in areas of the peninsular northeast is expected. The minimum will descend in a generalized way, something that will be noticed especially at the end of the day in large areas of the Peninsula. In fact, Aemet has activated yellow warnings due to low temperatures for the early hours of Saturday in Aragon and Castilla-La Mancha.