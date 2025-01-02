The fire on a roof in a building located in the San Bernardo street in Madrid, Close to its confluence with the Quevedo roundabout, it raised a column of black smoke early this Thursday afternoon, visible throughout the center of Madrid, according to Emergencies Madrid.

The fire started, for reasons that are currently unknown, shortly before 3 p.m. in the property located on San Bernardo Street, 126, at the height of Magallanes Street. The place is undergoing rehabilitation works and according to the first hypotheses, the fire originated in a boiler room. Possibly, the material that burned is composed of plastics, which explains the dark color of the smoke released.

The rapid intervention of the Madrid City Council Firefighters, coming from the park near the scene of the eventhas managed to extinguish the fire without causing any casualties or injuries. Although the fire has had consequences on traffic on the central street, which has had to be interrupted to facilitate the tasks of the emergency services.

Two City Hall Firefighters arrived at the scene from the nearby park located on that same street and controlled and extinguished the fire in a few minutes. Although there have been no injuries, An ambulance from the Samur-Civil Protection has remained in the area as a preventive measure.