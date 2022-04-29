Argentine rock fans, and in particular listeners of the iconic Fito Páez, received good news a few hours ago. A few months after the announcement about the start of filming, Netflix has shared through the @CheNetflix account the first images of the long-awaited Argentine production.

“Love after love”, the Argentine Netflix series about Fito Páez. Photo: @CheNetflix

With that first announcement, a kind of teaser had been shared that advanced the presence of the actors Gaspar Offenhenden and Iván Hochman. These will interpret Fito Páez in his childhood and youth, respectively.

The creative touch of the video was in the part in which the character of the Argentine singer plays on the piano “Love After Love”, the song that gave the name to this new series.

Although a tentative release date is not yet known, the official Netflix images serve to satisfy the desire for new content. “No one can and no one should live, live without love,” reads the tweet that featured the photos.

“Love after love”, the Argentine Netflix series about Fito Páez. Photo: @CheNetflix

Who are the new faces of “Love after love”?

In addition to Offenhenden and Hochman, who were already known from the first PV, photos from the series revealed three more names: Andy Chango as Charly García, Julián Kartún as Luis Alberto Spinetta, and Micaela Riera as Fabiana Cantilo.

“Love after love”, the Argentine Netflix series about Fito Páez. Photo: @CheNetflix

“Love after love”, the Argentine Netflix series about Fito Páez. Photo: @CheNetflix

“Love after love”, the Argentine Netflix series about Fito Páez. Photo: @CheNetflix

About “Love After Love”

“Love after love” is an original Argentine Netflix series, whose production will be in charge of Fito Páez himself, along with Juan Pablo Kolodziej and Mariano Chihade for Mandarina Contents. Felipe Gómez Aparicio and Gonzalo Tobal will be in charge of directing. Apart from the well-known images and the promotional video, there is not much information available about the series yet.

“From darkness to creation, and from success to pain, ‘Love After Love’ will show the adventure of an icon who has outlived himself, through a journey of 30 years in the life of one of the most great stars of rock in Spanish, who forever changed the history of music”, says the official statement of the production.