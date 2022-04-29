Tech company Apple has sold more phones and computers in the second quarter of its broken financial year. The company had previously warned that unfavorable exchange rates and the timing of new device introductions could weigh on sales this year. That turned out not to be the case and the turnover of 97.3 billion dollars (92.6 billion euros) was the highest ever in the first three months of a calendar year.

