At the previous gala GH Duo The contestants had to make, in pairs and trios, the first nominations of the edition, which ended with no less than five contestants in the fray of the reality from Telecinco.

Ion Aramendi was in charge of announcing the name of the first two nominees who would be saved from expulsion two days before the final resolution at the gala.

“The hearing has decided that must continue in GH Duo…Xavier“Exclaimed the presenter. Vanessa, his wife, kissed him and his colleagues hugged him, although not all of them.”I have sent a kiss to Aurah, with peace, love and affection“said the Galician.

The contest insider complained: “He looked at me badly. When I saw him at my house It seemed funny, but when you meet him it has nothing to do“. Javier denied that he was malicious, although with a certain sarcasm.

On the other hand, and in the last minute of his programming, Aramendi announced the name of the second winner of the nominations. “Romina!”, she revealed. The Argentine responded by doing a heart with his hands as a sign of gratitude to the public.