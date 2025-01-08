War drums. Barcelona fans are in trouble. Many years later, the word “resignation” once again flies over the always indecipherable environment. And this time with Joan Laporta as the recipient. That Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor do not have a license to do their work seems to have been the last straw. And the ball, always the ball, appears as the best antidote, although this time it seems that his relief would only be temporary. Like an oasis in a desert. Like the Spanish Super Cup for a Barça in which fires are multiplying and which is still pending the resolution of the jurists. This time it is the CSD’s turn, which must decide on the extremely precautionary request presented this Tuesday morning in desperation by the Blaugrana. “Maybe it’s an opportunity for the team to unite even more,” Flick blurted out, trying to hide his discomfort with a touch of optimism.

The German coach and his men emerge in the Saudi desert as the only elements capable of calming things down somewhat in a club that continues to shoot itself in the foot again and again. The Barça expedition has settled comfortably in Yida, where in the previous session they trained on the mat of field 1 of the King Abdullah Sports City, right next to the Al Jawhara stadium, which will host their semi-final match against Athletic de Valverde and all the matches of this Super Cup. A session that included Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, as pending as the club was the appeal presented to the Higher Sports Council. Neither did Joan Laporta, in a public attempt to calm his troops and convey encouragement. He even hugged Flick before the eyes of locals and strangers. “We can only wait and play, it is the situation that has happened to me and I face it,” Bammental concluded without much desire to delve into the subject.

Hansi Flick

“Olmo is a player who can change a game, we will miss him”

First it was a Commercial Court. Then one of First Instance. Before the grapes, it was LaLiga that did not validate the necessary documentation for registration. The Monitoring Commission of the League itself and the RFEF later corroborated that decision. Now, Barça has to live pending the CSD, which if it resolves throughout the day could even precipitate its participation in the match. For now, the only reality is that Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor continue without a license. They try to bite the bullet and remain integrated as one (two) more, as was seen in training. “It doesn’t have to be a very pleasant situation for the footballer, but you have to abide by the rules and at the moment they are not registered,” said veteran Athletic footballer Óscar de Marcos. It is clear that if any important novelist is caught by the blank page syndrome, all he has to do is settle in for a few days in the Joan Gamper sports city and the ideas will come flooding back. “Olmo has a lot of quality and can change a game, of course we will miss him,” lamented Flick. “Olmo is an extraordinary player and I regret the situation he is going through, but for us it is better if he does not play, we are not going to fool ourselves,” added honest Ernesto Valverde, rival coach.

A title can give confidence to any team, we are ready to fight for it”

The current situation of the Barça club is so extreme that not even winning a hypothetical title on Sunday seems enough to silence the voices critical of the Barça board, but Flick and his players know that sporting triumphs are always a joy for people and help overcome some of your worldly problems. Talking about football for a couple of days seems like a blessing right now for Barça, so the Super Cup and the always exciting confrontation against Athletic, a rival they defeated in Montjuïc in August with many problems at the beginning of the League, are welcome. At the helm is Ernesto Valverde, who returns to Yida, the city that ended up unemployed after losing against Atlético despite the fact that he had won two consecutive Leagues on the Camp Nou bench. “I know that this was my last game with Barça but I don’t have any special feelings. “Those were football things and now I have other circumstances that make me very happy,” he simply explained.

The cup match against Barbastro did not bring any major shocks for Flick. A convincing win that allowed them to fulfill their main objective, apart from qualifying for the round of 16, to free the legs of their most burdened men from minutes. So beyond the absence of Dani Olmo, with unpredictable consequences today, Barça will take down its tuxedo in search of its first final of the season. In search of melatonin that will let you sleep for a few hours among so many nightmares. “Lamine Yamal has been training well for several days, he is ready to play,” Flick announced. With problems in his left ankle, the one who did not exercise was Nico Williams with Athletic, leaving his participation in the air.

The Super Cup begins. Football speaks. But, at Barça, that is not enough. The storm does not let up.





Luis Buxeres | Yida