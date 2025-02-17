Carlos Alcaraz He debuts in Doha at the point of concentration and order with which he ended up winning at Rotterdam a few days ago. After a few minutes of adjustment to this new tournament that I had never stepped on, put the direct in the premiere to Marin Cilic … 36 years and 192 of the world, to continue strengthening trust and good tennis on a fast track. Without great displays and without disconnections. The patient and controlled work of this Alcaraz every day more mature.

Carlos Alcaraz 6 6 Marin Cilic 4 4

It is the two of them to find themselves in this tournament, first time for the Spanish in this square, and do not refine with the service in their respective first batches. A ‘break’ for each one that starts the real clash, the one of the parallel shots of the Croatian, that of the changes of Alcaraz rhythm because Cilic has a body to launch bombardments with the service and the right especially, but it costs it The agility to change posture, height and hand. However, the two strategies are annulled, each keeping the strong raised until 3-3, when the Spanish hammer the rival’s legs to gain five breakage options.

The two consecutive errors with the 15-40-a reverse reverse that remained on the net, a left that came to the wrong time-but does not cease the Murcian, who achieves the fifth staggering the 198 centimeters of Cilic height . From there, he has more this 21 -year -old Alcaraz that does not let a single thought outside the party. He already demonstrated it in Róterdam: not a doubt, not a disconnection, even when the clash was clearly to his side. It continues in Doha, superior by tennis, absolute control in the mental game against CILIC and against itself.

The Croatian, 2014 US Open Champion, is a tennis player who is perfect for the definition of ‘rocky’. A granite block at the bottom that costs to overflow if it is not catching it in short -range effects. Of hardness to hardness, the Croatian plant face despite the first set against. A complicated 2024 has passed through a knee that had to be operated in May, but has not lost power or hunger, which won the first title after three drought courses in September and liked the sensation.

He hits with rage on the second set, firm the tower again and even angry when he fails that his power does not disarm the first to Alcaraz. But it is that the Murcia of power also knows. And take it when he owes, when he needs it. With three breaks of breakage against which the Croatian has won in the eighth game with a hard hand and a lot of intention to dizzy the rival. But there is Alcaraz, with three saving serves to put things back in place. You mislead them, Juan Carlos Ferrero already said, they had to last less and less. They already last just a sigh, to discourage CILIC in this case, which feels that in spite of everything, you cannot do anything to this Alcaraz without doubt or cracks or spaces to enter.

The Spanish suffers in that eighth game with his service, but raising the three breakage options not only give him wings, but definitely discourages Croatian, who gives in to the impossible to return the infinite changes of direction and heights and grant the ‘Break’ at the cruelest moment, with 5-4 and serve for the rival. They say that it always costs to close a game, but that no longer happens to Alcaraz, to this one that even has to face a final breakage ball because Cilic refuses to take that battered knee. But this 2025 Alcaraz is not allowed even a single thought outside of victory. Order, concentration and a good serve to close the fist and reach the second round with another victory of maturity and well done work, and not before any one, precisely. What it touches when it touches.