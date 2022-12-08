The Clavarios are sworn in next to the Old Church, in front of the president of the Mayordomos. / Juanjo Martinez

The first part of the patron saint festivities of Yecla concluded this Thursday with the traditional Procession of the image of the Immaculate Conception through the center of the town. The big day of the celebrations went as expected. A crowd took to the streets to enjoy the procession that started and ended at the Basilica. A cold afternoon, typical of the nearby Yeclan winter, but without wind, which caused greater security in the use of the arquebus and the creation of that typical cloud of smoke when burning the gunpowder. A thick cloud that is part of the idiosyncrasy of these celebrations.

The image of the Virgen del Castillo made the tour on her throne adorned with thousands of flowers and, as usual, numerous people gathered by her side both on foot and from the balconies of the houses through which flower petals were thrown , stamps and many live.

One of the most significant stops of the night took place at the San Cayetano market. The Mayordomo of the Flag, Juan Puche Forte, played the flag for a few minutes until the image of the Virgin was at his level. The end of the game gave way to the launch of a fireworks display that was watched by thousands of people from San José street.

Around the Basilica



The final part of the procession was marked by the ascent, slow but incessant, up Calle San Francisco, of the main figures of the festivities and the thunderous firing of hundreds of muskets around the Basilica. A new closed ark that reverberated throughout the city.

It was one of the most compromising moments for the Mayordomo de la Bandera, who had to play the flag during the longest tour of all those foreseen throughout the celebrations. The end of the night culminated with the entrance of the Patron to the temple from which she left.

In the morning, the act of the Proclamation of the Clavarios took place, who will be Mayordomos of the next festivities of 2023. Pascual Serrano, in the insignia of the Cane, and Antonio Daniel Palao, in the insignia of the Flag, swore their positions to the feet of the Old Church before the president of the Association of Mayordomos.