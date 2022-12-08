Peruvian citizens are more dissatisfied with their democracy and would have a greater tolerance for a coup on institutions than the average for the Latin American region. This trend, which has increased in recent times, constitutes the background current that translates into the six presidents that the country has had in six years, and is the iceberg below the surface essential to understand the peaks of instability such as flight forward of Pedro Castillo trying to dissolve the legislature that, despite being born doomed to fail and produced at the hands of a leader who had been squandering political capital for a year and a half, did not appear out of nowhere.

A high percentage of Peruvians would agree that the executive branch govern without the legislature in an emergency or crisis, according to the AmericasBarometer. In 2018 the levels were even higher: almost 60%. It was the peak of a process of delegitimization that came from further back, as illustrated by the comparison of Peru with its environment. It was and is a fairly transversal position, with certain emphasis between the left and people with a higher educational level.

Parallel to this tolerance for an executive coup goes growing dissatisfaction with the specific democratic system in Peru. A dynamic that is not unrelated in the rest of the region but that is more accentuated here.

If we continue diving down the iceberg we arrive at the deepest part of this divorce: the lack of attachment to democracy in the abstract, as a system of government. Not only with the operation of this mechanism in Peru, which is what the previous question measured. But with the idea of ​​democracy as superior (or not). The majority of citizens maintain a lukewarm temperature: neither enthusiasm nor outright rejection.

In addition, the rate of frontal rejection has grown in Peru above almost all its neighbors.

The most interesting thing about this variable is that although it usually correlates with the objectively measurable degree of freedom in the country (not with perception, but with the assessment of an external observer), this is not the case for Peru. Together with Colombia, they form an Andean duo in which democratic detachment is well above what would correspond to it according to the degree of institutional freedom.

That is to say: Colombia and Peru break this dynamic: they have more discontented citizens than would be expected due to their (intermediate and imperfect, but by no means non-existent) level of democracy. It is not surprising that both nations have starred in some of the most controversial episodes in the region in recent months.

The Peruvian paradox

Once the depth of discontent in Peru has been calibrated, one wonders why the numerous attempts at authoritarianism have been diluted in institutions that lack the necessary legitimacy in light of these data to resist on their own.

Here the perspective recently contributed by the Peruvian political scientists Rodrigo Barrenechea and Daniel Encinas is especially illuminating. in the form of an academic hypothesis: “a tie between weak actors who are incapable of building a lasting authoritarianism”, as It was defined by the independent media Puente. Quite simply, none of the participants in the complex, changing, unstable landscape of the country has enough strength to take advantage of citizen discontent and turn it into a successful authoritarian movement.

But these same actors would do well to read this hypothesis as a warning: someone skilled and well-positioned enough may emerge at some point to leave the rest behind. The only way they have to avoid this is, paradoxically, by ceasing to compete futilely over who achieves it and moving on to the opposite logic: strengthening institutions by improving their response to citizen demands.

