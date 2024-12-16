This service will start operating on Thursday with prior reservation through an application
The city buses of the future will not only be greener or increasingly autonomous, but technological advances will also allow travelers to create tailor-made journeys. Thus, the Madrid Municipal Transport Company (EMT) will launch the first service this Thursday…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#EMT #bus #tailored #routes #arrives #FuencarralEl #Pardo
Leave a Reply