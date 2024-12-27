1. FC Union Berlin has reacted to a negative series and released Bo Svensson as coach. The Bundesliga club announced that a decision on the replacement of the coaching position will be made in the coming days.

“After a detailed analysis of the season so far, we are convinced that a significant change is necessary to reverse the trend,” said sports director Horst Heldt in a club statement. Svensson’s coaching team will also leave the club.

The Berliners had recently failed to win nine competitive games in a row and slipped to twelfth place in the Bundesliga after a good start to the season.