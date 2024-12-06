A former Botànic councilor affected by DANA reports that 36 days later “the garages are still full of mud”

The former Minister of Participation, Transparency, Cooperation and Democratic Quality in the last term of the Botánico Government, Rosa Pérez Garijo, affected by DANA, has denounced with a video the slowness of the cleaning work in the garages after the plan announced by the Provincial Council of Valencia.

The story of a former councilor of the Generalitat affected by DANA: “There were many very terrifying hours”

On November 26, the provincial corporation began a plan for the extraction of sludge and waste in 661 garages and basements, both public and private, that are in a health emergency situation, through various contracts. The action will be carried out through an emergency contract signed by the provincial entity with different companies specialized in this type of cleaning, which can “guarantee the health of the spaces that have become unusable due to mud and avoid health problems.” “, as explained by the president, Vicent Mompó.

The work began in Picanya by the FCC company and is expected to extend to Aldaia, Paiporta and Massanassa (FACSA) in the coming days; Alfafar and Llocnou de la Corona (VILOR); Benetússer and Sedaví (BECSA); Albal (Romefer); and Catarroja (Dragados/FCC), all of them from l’Horta Sud; and Algemesí (Guerola) in the Ribera Alta.

The current general coordinator of Esquerra Unida, a resident of Catarroja, experienced a terrifying situation with her family: for almost a day her partner was untraceable after having experienced a situation of extreme risk while her teenage daughters remained alone and practically incommunicado, as reported elDiario.es.

Through his profile on the social network He added that he spoke with the UME and with firefighters and that they told him that they could not remove the sludge, that private companies had to do it: “We are 36 days after DANA and we still have our garages and storage rooms full of sludge and cars , still Private parking has not been accessed. When I hear all that propaganda on the news about how everything is being reactivated, I think people are not aware that we are not in that phase. Here we go with a mask because you can’t breathe. What we need are urgent policies that remove the mud from all our garages and we can gradually return to normality, but that is not happening.”