Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Emirati camels succeeded in retaining the first place in the number of prizes winning the first ten places in the camel auction competitions within the Al Dhafra Festival in light of strong competition from the Gulf camels. Saudi Arabia ranked first in a single run, and the top ten places in each round witnessed strong Gulf competition from various Gulf countries, which were strongly present in the competitions of the 15th session of the Al Dhafra Festival and won a number of winning places, which reflects the strength of the competition and the excellence of the participating camels.

The results of the round of their highnesses, the sheikhs – localities, resulted in the victory of the daughter of the wind to its owner, Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, in the first place, and in the second place, Al-Anoud came to its owner Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud from Saudi Arabia, and in the third place was an uproar. It is owned by Sheikh Muhammad Sultan Salem Muhammad Al Qasimi, and in fourth place is the antelope for its owner, Sheikh Nayef Eid Muhammad Thani Al Thani from Qatar. And in fifth place, a petition to its owner, Sheikh Muhammad Saqr Muhammad Al Qasimi.

As for the Haqaiq Raisi Sharaya for the Children of Tribes 1 (symbol) local round, Bint Soghan, owned by Khamis Muhammad Al-Shadi Al-Mansouri, won the second place, and Al-Anoud came to its owner Abdullah Ahmed Khalifa Tawar Al-Kuwari from Qatar, and in the third place was Mayassa, owned by Omar Awad Abdullah Qassem Al-Amri.

In the main Hagaqiqat Sharaya for the sons of tribes 2 (symbol) localities, Mayassa, owned by Musabeh Ali Musabeh Al-Maamari, won first place from Oman, and in second place came Niran, owned by Salem Nasser Salem Saqr Al-Mansoori, and in third place Haqawi, owned by Abdullah Ahmed Khalifa Tawar Al Kuwari from Qatar.

In the Mafared Tlad for the Sons of Tribes 1 local round, Mayasa, owned by Ali Muhammad Ali Murshid Al Marar, won the first place, and in second place came Al Dhafra, owned by Hussein Hassan Ali Saeed Al Muharrami, and in the third place, Ajayib, owned by Ali Salem Obaid Hayay Al Mansouri.

In the Haqaiq Talad race for the sons of tribes 2 – localities, a state owned by Khamis Tarish Hamdan Saif Al-Mansoori came in first place, and in the second place came Fayel to its owner Ali Salem Obaid Hayay Al-Mansoori, and in the third place conscious of its owner Mohammed Hamad Salem Anouda Al-Amri.

In the Haqaiq Shraya series for the sons of tribes, which is open (partners are allowed) locally, Al Reem won first place for its owner Mubarak Ali Muhammad Hamad Al Mazrouei, and in second place came Al Dhafra to its owner Salem Muhammad Abdullah Bu Awana Al Mansouri, and in third place Al Nayla to its owner Fahd Omair Fahd Al Jabr Al Nuaimi from Qatar.

As for the Haqiq Al-Asayel hybrids – localities round, the shooter, owned by Salem Saif Muhammad Al-Muqbali, won first place from Amman, and in second place came Nujoud, owned by Sari Mayouf Muhammad Sari Al-Mansoori, and in third place, Waad, owned by Muhammad Salem Hamouda Muhammad Al-Menhali.

The facts of the Majaheem

The results of the Haqaiq Talad race for the sons of the tribes 1 – Majaheem resulted in the victory of Mowaika for its owner Yafour Qur’an Al-Nubian, Mazina Al-Amiri, in the first place, and in the second place came Hayafa, owned by Abdullah Mabkhout Afash Al-Menhali, and in the third place, the owner of Fatima Muhammad Saqr Al-Amiri.

In the Haqaiq Shraya section for the sons of the tribes is open (partners are allowed) – Majaheem, Al-Bahiya won first place for its owner Hamad Hamed Hamdan Al-Adini from Saudi Arabia, and in second place came to Tamah, owned by its owner Bakhit Mohsen Tawerd Saleh Al-Minhali, and in the third place a pause for its owner Muhammad Salih Mujran Al-Amri.

The first place was won in the Hagaqiqat Raisi Sharaya for the Sons of Tribes 1 (Ramz) – Majaheem round, the first place for its owner Sari Baloch Barak Al Mazrouei, the second place for its owner Ali Sari Baloch Barak Al Mazrouei, and the third place for Waad for its owner Muhammad Salih Mujran Al Ameri.

As for the Haqaiq Talad for the Sons of Tribes 2 – Majahim race, a plot of land belonging to its owner Rashid Muslim Suhail Saeed Al-Rashidi won the first place, and in the second place came a plant belonging to its owner Ali Jaber Fadel Jaber from Kuwait, and in the third place on the month of its owner Mubarak Shujaa Mubarak Al Aba Al-Hassan Al-Dosari from Saudi Arabia.

In the first place, Raeesa Sharaya for the Sons of the Tribes 2 (Ramz) – Majaheem, Riasat, owned by its owner Sari Baloch Barak Al Mazrouei, won the first place, and in second place came Haqwa, owned by Mohammed Saleh Abdullah Hassan Al Menhali, and in the third place, Mohaida, owned by Yomna Suwaidan Muslim Dabash Al Menhali.