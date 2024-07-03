The free-to-play action RPG seems to be suffering from frame rate drops on a regular basis. There is no real dedicated patch yet but Nexon – the publisher and developer – has given some indications on what we can do to try to limit the problem while watching out for the official update.

The First Descendant has been available for a few days and is attracting the attention of players on Steam, although the reviews are barely “Average”. The game is therefore not fully convincing, but the real problem seems to be the performance .

How to limit brother rate drops in The First Descendant

Nexon, through the official website, explained that for the moment the only real solution for the performance and fluidity problems is delete the game and re-download it from scratch. This is obviously not a definitive solution and also a bit boring if you don’t have a very fast connection.

Precisely Nexon wrotein translation: “We have received reports of some Descendant players who have pre-downloaded the game and are experiencing frame drops. We are currently investigating this issue. In the meantime, if you experience this issue, please delete and reinstall the game as a temporary workaround.”

There are also other technical issues that are plaguing the game and Nexon is working on them as well and has also announced that will compensate the players with in-game currencies and experience points to apologize. Finally, remember that The First Descendant is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.

Did you also know that The First Descendant appears to have more revealing costumes than Stellar Blade?