There are several rumors circulating about the television future of former Big Brother contestant Mirko Brunetti. There is talk of a possible role in one of Maria De Filippi’s flagship programs

His entry into the world of Italian entertainment began in 2023, when Mirko Brunetti participated as a contestant in the famous summer show Temptation Island together with his girlfriend Perla Vatiero. A relationship that, however, did not continue after the final confrontation.

MIrko Brunetti Maria De Filippi’s new postman?

The two then found themselves together inside the house of the Big Brother which was the scene of a new rekindling of the flame, which lasted until a few weeks ago.

Recently, it would be circulating a rumor about Mirko’s television future which would see him in the role of new postman of one of Maria De Filippi’s flagship programs, “You’ve Got Mail”

Will Mirko Brunetti be the new postman on C’è Posta per Te?

On the social platform X, there has been a rumour recently that Mirko Brunetti could soon take on the role of the new postman on the show You’ve Got Mail. It is said that he has even already auditioned.

Hypotheses on Mirko Brunetti’s television future

Someone then reported that Maria De Filippi’s reaction when she saw the young man arriving in front of her was not among the most enthusiastic:

“She wasn’t very happy to find him there and above all she didn’t expect it. You are free to believe it or not, it doesn’t change my life.”

The famous gossip expert Deianira Marzano he commented on this possible rumor in one of his Instagram videos: “If it were true that he could be the postman on C’è Posta per Te, I can see it.”

ex-boyfriends

At the moment, the person directly concerned has not expressed himself one way or another about the rumor that has been circulating lately about him. Also because it would not be the first time for the young man to be the involuntary protagonist of a fake news. Just like the one that already wanted him on throne of the program of Men and Womenimmediately after the breakup with his long-time girlfriend Perla Vatiero.