On the Electronic Health Record (EHR), “I want to reassure citizens that this Government is very attentive to the security and protection of personal data, especially when it comes to particular and sensitive sectors such as those concerning health. No data will ever be accessible to commercial companies or third parties and I reiterate this here: the Electronic Health Record is super-secure and from a reading of the decree on EHR 2.0 it is clear exactly who can have access, to what data and for what reason. And they are certainly not third parties”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in his speech today in Rome at the Forbes Healthcare Summit.

“Furthermore, the same decree establishes in advance the opinion of the Privacy Guarantor who ensures compliance with the legislation on the matter. And it is important that the Regions apply the provisions of the decree – the minister underlines – The purposes of the FSE, I repeat, are to simplify the lives of citizens who will be able to access basic services remotely and to improve the appropriateness of care, therapeutic adherence and the efficiency of our health service”.