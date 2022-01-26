And the English club said in a post on its Twitter account: “Mane scored the first goal against Cape Verde in a wonderful way and then came out injured. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Mane scored a goal and then went out injured to lead Senegal to a 2-0 victory over Cape Verde, which completed the match with nine players, and qualified for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup.

Mane scored after a neat shot, after a corner kick, from inside the penalty area in the 63rd minute, and his replacement, Bamba Diang, added the second goal after completely alone with the goal in the second minute of overtime.

A few minutes after the first goal, and after the referee reviewed the clip in a side screen of the video assistant referee, Mane fell to the ground and asked to leave, after it appeared that he was suffering from a head injury.

Mane was hit in the head in a joint ball with Cape Verdean goalkeeper Fouzinia, who was sent off after returning to the video referee in the 57th minute.

It appeared that Fozinya was not fully conscious when leaving the stadium, before he was later carried on a stretcher, according to “Reuters”.