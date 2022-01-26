Genoa – The Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate, at the disposal of the Court of Reggio Calabria, has carried out a new provision of seizure of two companies, based in Genoa, in the availability of a well-known Calabrian entrepreneur. The latter was arrested in July 2016 as part of an important anti-mafia operation at the conclusion of the investigations coordinated by the Reggio Calabria prosecutor – District Anti-Mafia Directorate – as “seriously suspected of the crime of mafia-type association, as a participant in a well-known ‘Ndrangheta clan delocalized in the Ligurian territory “.

The Court of Palmi (Reggio Calabria), on July 18, 2020 acquitted the man of this charge “for not having committed the deed”. The Court of Reggio Calabria, however, on the proposal of the local prosecutor and following the patrimonial investigations conducted by the Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate, however, issued the seizure order considering the subject “characterized by a qualified social danger“.

The seizure carried out last November involved 4 companies operating in the construction and real estate sector, 21 buildings, 13 land in Genoa and the province, Cittanova (Reggio Calabria), Bardi (Parma) and Bardineto (Savona), plus current accounts and financial positions for an estimated value of over 2 million euros: the new provision affects the entire share capital and the assets of 2 other companies, one active in the management of company shareholdings and the other in the administration of drinks and food worth over 100,000 euros.